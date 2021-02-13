College nursing department marks accreditation success

The Westminster College Department of Nursing successfully completed a virtual site accreditation visit with the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education for the college’s RN-BSN Program.
The visit was held virtually and included three commission-appointed nursing education leaders who served as the evaluation team. The visit will be followed by a formal report and additional review by the commission. The final evaluation and recommendation for accreditation, by the agency’s board of commissioners, is to be approved at the spring 2021 meeting.
The visit began Nov. 16 and ended with a report on Nov. 18, in which the evaluation team shared that all standards were determined to be met and there were no compliance concerns.
“Westminster’s nursing faculty and staff worked hard to ensure that each CCNE standard and key element was appropriately addressed and we are very pleased with the visit results,” said Tricia Ryan, assistant professor and chair of Westminster College’s Department of Nursing.
The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education is a national accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education. The accreditation process is voluntary and considered a hallmark of quality nursing programs. The evaluation process examines curriculum and learning outcomes to ensure students receive an education that prepares them for professional nursing practice.
In collaboration with UPMC Jameson School of Nursing in New Castle, Westminster College launched its inaugural four-year nursing plan in fall 2017. The plan leads to a diploma in nursing from UPMC Jameson School of Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Westminster College.
To learn more about Westminster’s nursing program, please visit www.westminster.edu/nursing.
