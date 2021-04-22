The Westminster College Jazz Ensemble will livestream their final concert of the year at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Under the direction of Dr. Timothy Winfield, associate professor of music, the Jazz Ensemble will perform works by Sammy Nestico, Hank Levy, Gordon Goodwin, Erik Morales and more.
Senior musicians, who will graduate in May, will also be honored during this performance.
The public is invited to view the concert live on the School of Music YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/4cVYI7yo78g.
The Westminster College Jazz Ensemble is a 20-member student ensemble that performs a wide array of music from traditional swing to modern jazz.
