Westminster College’s Center for the Environment (CFE) is hosting a STEM-based summer camp.
Geared for students entering grades seven through nine, Students Outdoors Actively Researching (SOAR) will provide hands-on science activities such as exploring insects, experimenting with physical sciences, communicating science creatively through art, and observing flora, fauna, plants and animals in their native habitat.
The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18-22 at Westminster College’s Field Station.
Camp sessions will be led by Dr. Helen Boylan, CFE director and professor of chemistry, as well as Westminster faculty members from the biology, physics, art and environmental science departments.
Cost for the week is $300 with scholarships available for those with financial hardships.
Early registration for the camp is recommended as there are limited spots.
For more information about SOAR or other summer programs, contact Katie Miller at millerke@westminster.edu or (724) 946-7404.
