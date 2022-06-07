Summer officially kicked off at Westminster College this week when around 200 high schoolers arrived for two intensive development programs: the Bright Futures and Rotary Leadership Youth Award (RYLA) camps.
Funded by The Marion G. Resch Foundation, the Bright Futures camp brought 51 students from Campbell Memorial High School to participate in a week of academic and enrichment activities centered around the theme “Superheroes.”
The camp, which has been held at Westminster since 2005, focuses on enhancing academic growth and encouraging preparation for higher education. Activities blend the building of academic skills — particularly in the core areas of mathematics and writing — with performing and fine arts experiences.
Westminster College also is hosting around 100 RYLA campers on campus through Friday.
The intensive week-long leadership develop academy sponsored by Rotary District 7280 will provide students with activities and workshops designed to develop leadership and interpersonal skills while having fun and making connections. The RYLA camp targets students who have completed their junior year in high school and have been identified as leaders in their high schools and/or communities. Students are awarded a full scholarship to attend.
The RYLA Leadership Camp is under the direction of Ira Campbell and Colleen Wilson, a Westminster College 1997 alumna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.