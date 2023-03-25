The Westminster College School of Education will offer free creative reading and writing workshops for elementary-aged children from 4 to 5 p.m. March 28 and 30 in the Learn and Grow Laboratory on the third floor of Old Main.
Open to children in pre-kindergarten through grade four, the interactive workshops are designed to increase literacy skills, encourage self-expression, and build imagination and creativity. Participating students will read stories and create written pieces.
“Creative expression is the foundation for beginning literacy success,” said Dr. Jenna Copper, assistant professor of secondary education and literacy expert in education at Westminster.
The workshops will be conducted by Westminster College teacher candidates in the Early Childhood Education Teaching and Learning Laboratory under the supervision of English language arts, STEM and social studies methods instructors Copper, Dr. Debbie Amsler and Dr. Rene Pico.
“Our pre-service early childhood teachers applied what they’ve learned this semester in their Teaching and Learning Lab to create a one-of-kind reading and writing workshop with this knowledge in mind,” Copper said.
To register for the workshops, go to https://bit.ly/3LLIGNR. For more information, contact Westminster’s School of Education at schoolofeducation@westminster.edu.
