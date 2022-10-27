Grammy-nominated trombonist and composer Marshall Gilkes will present a masterclass and an afternoon concert as part of Westminster College’s 2022 Brass Extravaganza Saturday.
Brass musicians of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in the day’s offerings, which will feature masterclasses and guest performances throughout the day. All performances will be open to the general public.
The day will open at 10 a.m. with a group warm-up before Dr. Brianne Borden, assistant professor of trumpet at the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam, presents the masterclass “Integrating Mindfulness into Your Practice Sessions” at 10:30 a.m. in the Beel’s Music Gallery.
An advocate for wellness within the classical music community, Borden teaches a musicians’ wellness class at Crane. She also instructed a class, “Movement for Musicians,” at Arizona State University, as well as a yoga for musicians class at the University of Colorado. Borden’s wellness expertise is centered in the realms of performance anxiety, musculoskeletal health, trauma-informed mindfulness and the practical application of yoga techniques.
Having an accomplished orchestral and solo career, Borden has performed with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Monarch Brass, Arizona Musicfest Orchestra, as a featured artist for the 2019 International Women’s Brass Conference, and under the baton of great conductors such as Gunther Schuller, Karina Canellakis, Tito Muñoz, and Helmuth Rilling.
The Westminster College Faculty Brass Quintet will perform various compositions for brass quintet at 12:15 p.m. in Orr Auditorium. The quintet consists of Dr. Timothy Winfield, associate professor of music, and Terry Gale, professional regional musician, on trumpet; Dr. R. Tad Greig, professor of music and director of bands, on trombone; Heather Johnson, music faculty, on horn; and Bob Antonucci, music faculty, on tuba.
Gilkes will present his masterclass at 1:10 p.m. in the Beel’s Music Gallery, which will be followed by four instrument-specific masterclasses — trumpets, horns, trombones, and tubas and euphoniums — at 2:15 p.m.
The day will wrap with Gilkes offering a solo concert performance at 3 p.m. in Orr Auditorium. Westminster music faculty member Jeffrey Wachter will provide piano accompaniment.
Highly respected in the jazz and classical worlds, Gilkes has earned two Grammy nominations, one for Best Instrumental Composition and one for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album. He has produced seven albums and has performed or recorded with many top-tier musicians such as bassist Carlos Henriquez, harpist Edmar Castañeda, the New York Philharmonic, the Brass Band of Battle Creek, Slide Monsters, bassist Richard Bona and pianist Makoto Ozone. He was the winner of Downbeat Magazine’s Critics Poll “Rising Star Trombone” Category 2017, and the winner of Jazz Times Magazine’s Critic’s Poll “Best Trombonist” of 2018. He was a finalist in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition 2003. He is also a faculty member at the New England Conservatory of Music.
A minor Tune Up Brass Repair will be on site throughout the day for repairs and ultrasonic cleanings. The Pittsburgh-based Johnstonbaugh’s Music Center will also be on hand for instrument and accessory sales.
The day is free and open to brass musicians of all ages and skill level. Lunch will be provided to participants.
For more information and to register, visit www.westminster.edu/music or contact Dr. Timothy Winfield, associate professor of music, at winfietd@westminster.edu or (724) 946-7274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.