Chad Serfass has been appointed director of Westminster College’s Professional Development Center.
Serfass, who joined Westminster on Oct. 18, most recently served as director of DeSales University’s Experience in Character and Leadership, a four-year program helping students develop traits that lead to personal and professional success.
“Mr. Serfass’ experience at DeSales will serve him well as the Professional Development Center works with students to discern their vocational and graduate/professional school aspirations and to polish their networking skills,” said Dr. Jamie McMinn, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College.
Through innovative programming, individualized support and connections with the Titan network of alumni and friends, Westminster’s PDC helps students lead lives of meaning, integrity and success in the 21st century workforce.
“From the moment I stepped foot on campus, I knew that Westminster College was a very special place,” Serfass said. “I am certainly looking forward to working with the faculty, staff, and especially the students.”
Serfass earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees from DeSales University.
For more information about Westminster’s Professional Development Center, please visit www.westminster.edu/pdc.
