Coin shortages force retailers into some major adjustments

MERCER — John Frydrych is finding penny pinching is getting harder these days — because there are fewer pennies.
As the owner of Walt’s Golden Dawn in Mercer, Frydrych is feeling the national shortage of coins.
“Our bank said their coin supplies are tight and they’re scraping and searching every day to have enough on hand,’’ he said.
It’s gotten to the point where Frydrych erected a sign at the supermarket asking customers who might have a jingle in their pockets to use exact change for their purchases.
“People don’t know that there’s a coin shortage out there,’’ he said.
Like much in daily life these days, COVID-19 is to blame for the coin shortage.
While the U.S. Mint is responsible for issuing coins, the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps watch over the nation’s coin inventory and distributes the currency to financial institutions, mainly banks, credit unions and thrifts.
A message left for the Federal Reserve wasn’t immediately returned Monday. But its online site said the pandemic severely disrupted the nation’s coin supply.
The virus-related business downturn caused fewer coin deposits by financial institutions to the Fed. Also, the Fed website reported that safety measures intended to prevent the virus from spreading among the Mint’s employees crippled coin production.
As the economy began its rebound, coin orders from banks and other financial institutions have increased, creating a demand-fueled shortage, the Fed’s website said.
A generation ago, a lack of coins would have caused more pain. Today, though 60 percent of Walt’s Golden Dawn’s transactions are done with credit cards, Frydrych said.
“But we still have a lot of people who pay with cash,’’ he said.
Grove City County Market hasn’t felt the coin pinch yet, owner David Knopp said. But he said he’s prepared if the shortage hits.
“We have a number of businesses coming here to get change for their stores,’’ he said. “Because of the shortage, we’ve stopped giving out our change to these businesses. We’re trying to make sure we have enough.’’
For some coins, the shortage might be a last gasp. For the last eight years, the cost of producing and distributing pennies and nickels has cost worth more than they are worth in the market, the Fed’s website reported.
To get through the shortfall, the Fed’s website said it’s allocating coins to institutions. In other words, banks and other coin users are getting a limited amount.
Hurlbert’s Hardware gets a lot of customers who pay by cash, said Jan Hurlbert, owner of the Greenville store. She took a phone call two weeks ago from her bank about the coin shortage.
“The bank employee asked me not to get any more coins than I needed, not to hoard them and not to give out a lot of change,’’ Hurlbert said with a laugh.
Rather than slough off the request, she responded to keep her coin supply on an even keel.
“I ask customers if they can pay for things with change,’’ Hurlbert said.
She also had advice for shoppers. “We all have those piggy banks filled with coins,’’ Hurlbert said. “We need to shake those piggy banks to get the coins out.’’
