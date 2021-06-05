First Presbyterian Church is looking for local music lovers to bless its Blessing Box.
The church, located at 125 N. Jefferson St., will host a Coffee House Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday featuring popular area musician Steve Vuich. The evening's theme, according to the church's Facebook page, will be "Songs of Hope, Dreams of Peace." Coffee and popcorn will be available.
A freewill offering will be taken to support the Blessing Box, a recent addition to the lawn in front of the church. The box is stocked with food available 24/7 for anyone who needs it. In additions, donors are welcome to place nonperishable food, soap, toothpaste, snacks and other such items in the box.
Vuich is a fixture on local music scene, hosting Open Mic NIghts around the Mahoning Valley and Western Pennsylvania and often performing seven nights a week prior to COVID-19. During the pandemic, he took to live Facebook performances accompanied by on-screen donation buttons his audience could use to make donations to various charities.
The Sharon has performed both as a solo artist and with his band, the River Saints.
For more information, contact the church at (724) 652-7706
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.