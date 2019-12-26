Coffee fix: MoCo House fulfilling mission in Bessemer community

Judi Spears takes life one coffee mug at a time.
Whether it's house blend, cold brew or chai latte, the director of the Mohawk Coffee House approaches each fresh cup with a clear vision of the nonprofit's mission of "creating a gathering space for people of all generations ... in order to extend the love of Christ outside the walls of the church."
Established as a non-denominational nonprofit by Bessemer area church leaders and marking its fifth anniversary this month, the MoCo House, as the Bessemer establishment is affectionately known, serves up hot and cold beverages using the motto of "building community one cup at a time."
"If we can be someone's reason to get up in the morning, then we're doing the right thing," Spears said. "We want to provide a safe place for relaxation, a place for the community to connect. We're a lot different than Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts."
Spears, who was an original member of the MoCo board, took on the director role two years ago. She and a part-time assistant director are the coffeehouse's only paid employees. All other baristas are volunteers with a range of ages, backgrounds and faith traditions.
"We're a mixed bag of nuts," joked Spears who trained as a barista at Fresh Grounds, a similar coffeehouse ministry in Greenville.
"I'd reached a point in life where I was looking for a new place to help out," explained barista Brenda Stelle. "I kind of fell into this place, but that's the way some of the best things in life happen. Now, I never want to leave."
Retired Mohawk teachers and volunteer baristas Caroline Swanson and Cindy Martin agreed.
"It's the atmosphere and the people," Swanson said as Martin noted she can often be found at MoCo House on her days off.
In addition to a full menu of coffee, tea and speciality drinks including apple cider floats and peppermint frosts, MoCo House offers homemade baked goods and prepared sandwiches from Beatty's Country Market in Enon Valley and the Beaver Bagel Co.
In all of its offerings, MoCo makes an effort to use local ingredients including Brunton Dairy milk from Zelienople, Cowlick's ice cream from Bessemer and Dawson's Orchards cider from Enon Valley. Coffees and teas are provided by Kiva Han in Cranberry Township.
Away from food, the shop hosts fundraisers for other nonprofits, has free WiFi and a stage for local performers and provides meeting space for community organizations including a student ministry group from Mohawk High School, Bible studies, youth groups and others.
The coffee shop also offers its space to community members looking to host family events such as showers and birthday parties.
"There's no charge, other than paying for your beverages, to use our space, but we accept donations," Spears explained. "We're not a wealthy community, so we like to do what we can to help.
"Any money we receive goes toward the running of the coffeehouse. If we tried to survive on just the sale of coffee, we wouldn't make it," Spears said, noting prices are a fraction of those charged by national chains.
"To survive, we rely on donations from the community and grants," she continued, adding that grants from the Almira and Caroline Knox foundations provided the seed money to renovate the former Bessemer Diner and get MoCo House started. "That we're still here and debt free is a testament to the community that they want us here."
And, MoCo House has no plans to leave.
Currently, the MoCo board is looking at expansion. The coffeehouse's current building on East Poland Avenue includes two vacant apartments. Expansion ideas have included turning the basement space into a private meeting room and renovating a main floor kitchen to host cooking and nutrition classes.
Plans are being made to raze a neighboring building for parking. Other outdoor space could be used for a playground or community garden with art classes in the property's garage.
"The (F.D. Campbell Memorial) Library is looking for a new space and we'd love to see them on the next lot up," Spears said. "We'd like to see Bessemer have a downtown again. I envision a farmers' market in the summer and, in the upstairs apartment, which is last on the list, maybe an Airbnb. There are coffee snobs as much as wine snobs and I think someone may want to come here.
"Our future really is whatever we have the heart to make it," continued the native of the St. Louis area who has lived in the Mohawk area for 39 years. "My only fear is that after five years people look at us as a business, not a ministry.
"Coffee is just the hook we use to get people in here. We're still a ministry, we still have a mission. We want to instill hope into our community because without a strong community we're failing our youth."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.