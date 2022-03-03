Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center offers the monthly ongoing series Coffee and Contemplation focusing on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics.
The next meeting will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 15 via Zoom. The program provides participants with input from a presenter and includes time for reflection and discussion.
This month’s presenter, Ardath Blake, will speak on “Prayer: Practice and/or Relationship?”
Cost is $7.
Registration and further information are available online at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
