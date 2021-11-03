Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center's on-going series, Coffee and Contemplation, continues on Nov. 16 via Zoom.
Sessions take place monthly from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This month, Janet Burkhart will present "Returning Thanks." This program will be rooted in the writings of Robin Wall Kimmerer. Cost is $7.
The series continues Dec. 21 with presenter Barbara O’Donnell.
Registration and further information are available online at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
