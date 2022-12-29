Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center offers an ongoing “Coffee and Contemplation” series focusing on a variety of spiritual and holistic topics. The program provides participants with input from a presenter and includes time for reflection and discussion.
Janet Burkhart will present this month’s session in person and via Zoom. “We are Singing – of Holy Mystery, of Earth and of Ourselves” will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 17.
With the start of the new year, there are memories of favorite spiritual and popular songs and music that celebrate the coming of Jesus. Immediately after Christmas, some may also celebrate the songs and stories of the African American feast of Kwanzaa. Join us to reflect on songs that come to you now and can lead you deeper in your prayer.
Cost is $7 with an optional lunch for an additional $5. Registration and further information are available online at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
