Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center offers the on-going monthly series, “Coffee and Contemplation.” Sessions in this series provide participants with input from a presenter and include time for reflection and discussion.
Ardath Blake will present this month’s session virtually from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18. She will focus on Pope Francis, who offers us a light to understand the call of being the people of God through the parable of the Good Samaritan. This program will be conducted via Zoom.
Cost is $7. Registration and further information are available online at vmesc.org or by calling (724) 964-8886.
