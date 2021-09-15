The Eagles Ladies Auxiliary 455 is sponsoring a program for the public featuring famous personality performances.
The event, planned for Sept. 25, includes impersonators of Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Patsy Cline.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. For more information, cost and time of program, please call the Eagles Club.
The auxiliary's next meeting will be Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.