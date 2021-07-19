•EAGLES LADIES AUXILIARY president Karen Bush opened the July 6 meeting where minutes of the last meeting were read and bills paid.
The fall membership conference is Sept. 17 and 18 in Clarion. A bus trip to the Meadows casino is planned for Sept. 13.
Bush thanked Mary Houge and Christine Conley for the July luncheon. Bush also presented Conley with a letter and gold card for her work as president last year. The new president named her committees for 2021-22.
The gathering ended with a luncheon and bingo.
August hostess will be Judy Parra and Kathy Cialello.
The next meeting is tomorrow.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION will meet at 10 a.m. July 23 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society.
Members will be asked to share their memories of Italian mom and pop restaurants in the area including stories about the owners, locations and foods.
New members are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.