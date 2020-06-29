•WIMODAUSIS will meet at noon July 8 in the west dining room of the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Face masks must be worn in to and out of the building.
A picnic lunch and a musical program are scheduled. A business meeting will also be held.
Make reservations by Saturday by calling (724) 652-0623 and leaving a message. Permanent list members need only call to cancel.
•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will be going to Hartville Kitchen in Ohio on July 28 to see Dennis Swanberg.
Reservations and money are due now. For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001, Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628, or Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876.
•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will not dance in July and the first part of August due to coronavirus safety concerns. Plans are being made to dance Aug. 19 at the Cascade Park Train Station.
Tom Mohney will call the squares and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Updates about this August date and future dances will be posted on the website at http://castlepawsandtaws.org or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at thomasmansell20@gmail.com or (724) 971-0921.
