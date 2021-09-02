•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN-AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION met for the monthly meeting Aug. 27 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. Barbara Mastropietro presided; Kathy Gorzkowski led the prayer and pledge. Elaina Lindner presented the fundraiser. Virginia Ottaviani presented information regarding chamber membership. Gorzkowski gave the treasurer's report.
Ottaviani also announced the fall fest, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25.
Mastropietro announced the appointment of Robin Fischer as correspondence secretary. Dee Maietta presented the family notebooks. Each family will have two notebooks: one for the historical society and one for the Ellwood City Area Public Library. Filippe D'Alessio of the Bella Vita Committee presented a short Italian lesson.
The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the historical society. Guest speaker will be World War II veteran Guy Prestia. The public is welcome.
•NEW CASTLE’S FIRST TOASTMASTERS CLUB will meet via Zoom at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 13.
There will be a guest speaker and other speaking activities including the word of the day, a bit of humor, Table Topics and an overview of the evening presented by the general evaluator. The speech evaluator will give a short speech evaluating the speaker of the evening. Closing the meeting will be Pearls of Wisdom. The meeting adjourns at 6:45 p.m. Guests are welcome.
For more information, contact Shirley List at (724) 714-1440.
