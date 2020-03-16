•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION will meet at 10 a.m. March 27 at the Wolverine Restaurant.
The group is seeking Italian heritage submissions, which will be placed in the Ellwood City Area Public Library. Families’ Italian stories will be recorded, maintained and preserved.
For information about membership or submissions, call (724) 758-0404.
•THE NEW CASTLE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455’s bus trip to the Meadows Casino on May 11 has been postponed to a later date. The bus will leave the upper Sears parking lot, behind Wendy’s, at 8:30 a.m. and leave the casino at 4 p.m. for the return trip. For more information or to reserve a seat, call (724) 654-6242. Arrangements can be made for those needing a ride to or from the pick-up site.
The anniversary dinner will be April 8 in the Eagles Grillroom. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The event will be catered by Hill House and is open to all members and guests. Members will be notified at a later date concerning the menu and price.
The auxiliary will be hosting the district meeting on March 15 in the Eagles Grillroom. Members from Ambridge and Freedom auxiliaries will be attending. Guest speaker will be Carol Eptley, state membership director.
The next regular meeting will be at 1 p.m. March 17 in the Eagles Grillroom.
•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 25, dancing to Tom Mohney on the squares and Nathan Parrott on the rounds. This dance will take place from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Decker Drive.
The winter dance schedule will conclude April 22 at the church, with Jim Yoest on squares and Kathy Mansell on rounds. In May, the group will return to Cascade Park Dance Hall, dancing there through October.
Check the website for schedule updates and information about modern western square dance at http://castlepawsandtaws.org, or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com.
