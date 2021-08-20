•ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION members will be voting on new activities at the next meeting at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society, 310 Fifth St.
Members will be introduced to a potential fund-raiser, a new publicity source, and a correspondence secretary. A family submission notebook will be displayed for the group’s approval before placement in the Ellwood City Area Public Library and the historical society.
In addition, the president will be asking for volunteers to establish a potential speakers' bureau.
The first Italian lesson will follow the meeting at 11:30 a.m. The public is invited.
•NEW CASTLE'S FIRST TOASTMASTERS' CLUB is meeting via Zoom on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. The club helps members achieve goals related to public speaking and has been in service to the local community since 1976.
A typical evening’s agenda starts with an opening greeting by the club president, followed by invocation, Pledge of Allegiance and a toast for the evening. Then a Toastmaster for the evening begins by introducing the grammarian, who will give the word of the day. The grammarian keeps track of how many times the word is used, as well some speech patterns.
Next, humor for the evening is given by a member, followed by the speakers for the evening. Each speaker is assigned an evaluator who evaluates the speeches with positive comments. While the evaluator is writing up comments, the table topic master takes over and calls upon members to talk about a topic. This activity helps prepare members how to learn to speak on a moment’s notice.
Meetings close with “pearls of wisdom.” Meetings start by 5:45 p.m. and end by 6:45 p.m. The next meeting on Aug. 23 will have a guest speaker giving a speech on the use of Pathways. Pathways is program about learning to give different kinds of speeches.
For more information or to join a meeting on Zoom, call or text Shirley List at (724) 714-1440.
•THE EAGLES LADIES AUXILIARY 455 met Aug. 17 with minutes from the last meeting read and bills paid.
The fall membership conference is Sept. 17-18 in Clarion.
A bus trip to the Rivers Casino is planned for Sept. 20. Cost is $30 with $20 in free play and a $5 food voucher. The bus will leave the parking lot of the former Sears store at 8:30 a.m. and leave the casino at 4:30 p.m. For reservations, call Christine at (724) 730-0939. Make checks payable to Eagles Aux. #455. Reservations are due Sept. 2.
The next meeting will be Sept. 7.
