•REAC’s Nov. 10 meeting was opened by president Karen Bush with all officers and 12 members present. A silent prayer was said for deceased members.
Minutes from the previous meeting were approved. The treasurer’s report was given and approved. Donations were made to the KDKA Free Turkey Fund, Eagles Club and the children’s Christmas party.
The REAC Christmas party will be at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant.
Hostesses Carol Murphy and Rose Marie Schlemmer were thanked for the luncheon. Bingo winners were Murphy, Bush, Fran Nelson, Bernie Lohry, Kathy Cialello and Maxine Bright. Half and half winners were Tressa Jamroich, Nelson and Cialello.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION canceled its Nov. 20 meeting due to health concerns. All future meetings are canceled until further notice.
Members should continue to gather recipes for the Italian cookbook.
