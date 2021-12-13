•NEW CASTLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CONNECTION will have its luncheon meeting from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gallo’s Italian Villa.
The music will be a Christmas sing-along.
Connie Rhodebeck of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will speak on “The Power of the Written Word.”
Respond by Monday to Marilyn at (724) 658-7626. Anyone unable to attend should call to cancel or they will be asked for payment.
