•WIMODAUSIS has canceled its meeting that had been scheduled for Dec. 9.
The group’s next meeting will be April 14, 2021.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION’S monthly meetings are canceled until further notice, but activities continue.
Members are requested to keep submitting recipes for the Italian cookbook. The cookbook also includes family traditions, Italian names for grandparents, and phrases often said by Italian relatives. These items can be sent to the chairpersons by using the membership list. In addition, the president can be phoned for assistance.
