•WIMODAUSIS will meet at noon Sept. 9 in the west dining room of the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
Stuffed chicken breast is on the menu and the speaker will be from the Yellow Ribbon Girls. There will be a brief business meeting.
Place reservations by calling (724) 652-0623 and leaving a message by Sept. 5. Permanent list members need only call to cancel.
•THE REAC LADIES’ annual picnic took place Aug. 11 at Scotland Meadows Park.
Bingo winners included Sissy Book, Christine Conley, Rose Marie Schlemmer, Cindy Jarvis, Mary Penwell and Mary Houge. Half and half winners were Kathy Cialella, Judy Parra and Bernie Lohry.
Next month’s picnic meeting will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at Scotland Meadows. Call Carol Murphy with details on what dishes members plan to bring.
•ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION president Barbara Mastropietro called the Aug. 28 meeting to order. Founder Eugene “Gene” Morabito offered a prayer and led the Pledge of Allegiance. New member Mary Ann Viccari was welcomed.
Ray Venezie reported on the status of the veterans’ recognition, scheduled for Sept. 2 at Legion Park in Ellwood City. Kathi Wisniewski was thanked for joining the historical society committee. Venezie read his Italian heritage submission on the Galiti family.
Members were asked to submit photos, news clippings and anything Italian for the next issue of the ECIAHF newsletter.
The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Wolverine Restaurant.
•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will not dance in September as they continue to encourage dancers to stay safe and healthy. The next dance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Cascade Park with Lisa Minton calling the squares.
Updates will be posted on the website at http://castlepawsandtaws.org. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com for any questions.
•NEW CASTLE’S FIRST TOASTMASTERS CLUB had its bi-weekly meeting Aug. 24. Shirley List led the meeting as Toastmaster and Phyllis Smeltzer opened the meeting with invocation, pledge and toast.
Sheree Cunningham asked the members to use the word “dauntless” throughout the meeting. Jing Humphreys challenged the group with Table Topics while John Covelli was the timer for the evening.
Toastmasters provides a supportive learning experience for leadership and public speaking. Due to COVID-19, all meetings are through Zoom. The September meetings are at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27. Email Philsgal60@yahoo.com for more information.
