•NEW CASTLE’S FIRST TOASTMASTER CLUB held its bi-weekly meeting with Ruth Ray opening the gathering while Phyllis Smeltzer was Toastmaster. Cal Ray chose “perceive” as the word to be used throughout the meeting.
David Dobish gave a humorous speech. Shirley List delivered a speech, “The Sounds of War, the Civil War” and Ruth Ray presented Pathway awards. Pathway is the course the group follows to give speeches at meetings. Sheree Cunningham received an award for finishing the first level of Pathway and Carol Hamilton received an award for finishing two levels.
Gretchen Moesta challenged the members to table topics. Hamilton and Dobish evaluated the speakers.
Toastmasters teaches leadership and speaking skills. Meetings are open to all interested persons and take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month. The next meeting is March 9.
Meetings are in the lower level meeting room at Shenango on the Green, 150 Waugh Avenue, New Wilmington.
Questions may be directed Philsgal60@yahoo.com.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION had a special meeting Feb. 26 at the Wolverine Restaurant to honor World War II veteran Guy Prestia.
Sandy Douglass, treasurer of the foundation, presented a jacket to Prestia in recognition of his service as a sergeant in the Army’s 45th Infantry Division in Europe from 1942 to 1945.
Other veterans who attended this special event were Sam Teolis, Army Corporal serving two years in Europe; Gene Morabito, Navy AT3 serving four years in Korea; and Ray Venezie, Army SFC, who served 22 years in Germany, Korea and Vietnam.
The foundation is welcoming new members. The ECIAHF celebrates Italian-Americans and the impact they had on the Ellwood City area and Lawrence County. The foundation’s goal is to provide a venue to learn and discuss all things Italian.
To join, or for more information, call (724) 730-5157.
•THE NEW CASTLE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 met Feb. 17 with president Kathy A. Cialella opening the meeting and chaplain Maxine Bright leading the prayer.
Three new members were welcomed into the auxiliary. Various fundraising activities were discussed including selling Daffin’s Candies and Augustine’s products.
The auxiliary will host a district meeting on March 15. All members may attend and should call (724) 654-6242 for more information.
There will be a bus to the Meadows Casino on March 23. Proceeds will benefit the auxiliary’s charities. The bus will leave from the Sears parking lot behind Wendy’s at 8:30 a.m. and will depart the casino at 4 p.m. for the trip back to New Castle. Cost is $32 per person with $25 in free play per person. For more information or to make a reservation, members and friends of the auxiliary can call (724) 654-6242, (724) 652-0857 or (724) 654-4737.
The next meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Grill Room. Meetings take place at 1 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month.
•THE BEAVER LAWRENCE RAILWAY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will meet at 2 p.m. March 14 at the West Pittsburg Station in West Pittsburg. Bruce Lightner will present a program on the P&LE and the ELRR in the early 1970s.
Refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact president George Alberti at galberti990@gmail.com.
