•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Laurel High School Cafeteria. This will be the last meeting until April.
On Dec. 18, the group will be going to Pittsburgh to visit the Strip District, Market Square, Phipps Conservatory’s winter display and Shadrack’s Christmas light display. All reservations and money are due by Nov. 26.
Plans will be reviewed at the meeting for a June trip to Lancaster to see “David.”
Anyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001.
•THE ALPHA OMICRON CHAPTER OF DELTA KAPPA GAMMA SOCIETY had its executive board meeting followed by the first fall chapter meeting Aug. 20 at Pearson Park. President Karin Kosior called each meeting to order. Following the chapter meeting, 17 members and three guests enjoyed a catered lunch and a “Happy 64th Chapter Birthday” cake provided by Kosior.
Once again, members donated book bags; notebooks and folders; pens, pencils and erasers; skill books; rulers; crayons and markers; and other school items. The supplies will be delivered to the Mercer County Children’s Aid Society. Members also brought household and personal items along with monetary donations that will be delivered to ARISE, formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County.
Chapter scholarship chairman Yvonne Chichin presented the annual Caroline Daverio Grant-In-Aid $1,000 Scholarship to Grove City College junior Payton Hostetler who is majoring in elementary and middle level math and English education.
Kosior presented everyone with a red rose gift bag titled, “No Matter How You Slice It … We are All Fans of DKG!” to celebrate the 64th chapter birthday. Each bag contained a small fan and individually wrapped birthday cakes.
The second fall chapter meeting, followed by a lunch, took place Oct. 23 at Edward’s Restaurant and Lounge. Members were invited to a breakfast Sept. 29 at Bob Evans Restaurant in Hermitage.
Members of the chapter are active and retired women educators from Mercer and Lawrence counties. The Delta Kappa Gamma organization provides fellowship, encourages professional and personal growth, endows scholarships toward graduate studies and enrichment activities, and supports desirable legislation in the interests of education and women educators.
