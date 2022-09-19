•THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY started its 2022-2023 season with a dinner meeting at the Connoquennesing Country Club Sept. 12. President Everett Bleakney welcomed all in attendance and reminded them of the society’s mission to collect, protect, preserve and make the history of the Ellwood City Area available to all. He then introduced Guy Prestia, a World War II veteran, who lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Treasurer Charles Brown gave the invocation.
Following the dinner, Bleakney introduced the officers, board members, committee members and others. First vice president Andy Kindle is presently working on the Ellwood City area church history. Bleakney then acknowledged Lois Liebendorfer, secretary, who also serves on the accessioning committee with Jane Kocker, Cindy Morabito and Barbara Neff.
Bleakney also mentioned the annual scholarships the society awards and introduced the three previous teachers who judge the scholarship essays. They are Mary May, Kaye Houk and Barbara Mastropietro. One of the scholarship winners was present, Gabriel Gretch, who is a society member. Bleakney introduced the building and property co-chairs, Al Kocher and Charles Means, who maintain and manage the historical properties. He praised the social media committee of Dana Baker, Alexis Estabrook and Blanche Novak for maintaining the Facebook account and answering the many questions received about the history of the area.
Bob Morabito, second vice president, who handles the programs and publicity, announced that the Ellwood City Rotary was formed in September 1922 and has given 100 years of service to the Ellwood City area. He then introduced Doug Slade, Ellwood City Rotary president. Slade emphasized his reasons for becoming a Rotarian, and how the Rotary Club emphasized service before self. Slade introduced David Barensfeld who told how he became a member of the Rotary after attending an International Rotary Club in Belgium. Jean Barsotti presented a slide show of Rotary programs, both local and international.
Carroll Monks won the 50/50 raffle, donating the winnings to the history society, which in turn donated it to the Ellwood City Rotary.
The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the history center. A 1967 Ellwood City Diamond Jubilee news reel will be the evening’s program.
•THE MUSIC CLUB will have its next meeting and performance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. The event is free and open to the public.
The evening’s program includes:
– Doug McIltrot, guitar: Romance by Fernando Sor; La Grima by Francisco Tarrega; Etude #1 by Heitor Villa-Lobos; Her Song – Contemporary by Larry Carlton; Recuerdos De La Alhambra by Francisco Tarrega; Classical Gas – Contemporary by Mason Williams; and Along The Road by Dan Fogelberg.
– Barb Davies, vocal: Colors of the Wind by Menken/Schwartz; Smile by Chaplin/Turner/Parsons; Rock-a-bye Your Baby With A Dixie Melody by Schwartz/Lewis/Young and The Lantern, a Barb Davies original.
– Sarah Phillips, piano: Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 “Walstein” by Ludwig von Beethoven; Allegro con brio; and Improvisation on “Amazing Grace” by John Newton.
•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS continue to celebrate National Square Dance Month by offering free lessons for new dancers through September. The group will be dancing from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall.
Howard Williamson is calling the squares and is the instructor for the new dancer lessons. Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. The dances incorporate teaching for the new dancers, plus tips for the experienced dancers and round dances, too. Club members are reminded to bring finger foods, which will be served midway through the dance.
New dancers of all ages – singles, couples and groups – are welcome and no previous dance experience is necessary.
For more information, check the website, castlepawsandtaws.org, or Facebook, or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or Ronald@websterr.com.
