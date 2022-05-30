•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing again at Cascade Park and had a great turnout for their first dance last week with 29 visitors.
The next dance will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 1. Howard Williamson will call the squares and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Castle Paws and Taws will be dancing the first, third and fifth Wednesdays of each month through October at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. New dancers are welcome at any time.
Contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell for any questions at thomasmansell20@gmail.com or (724) 971-0921.
•THE ALPHA OMICRON CHAPTER OF THE DELTA KAPPA GAMMA SOCIETY had its second spring chapter meeting May 14 at Avalon Golf and Country Club in Hermitage.
Alpha Omicron Chapter president Karin Kosior called the business meeting to order and welcomed 16 members and two guests to the meeting. Member Carol Bauzo was the hostess and decorated each table with colorful potted geraniums.
During the meeting, communications chairwoman Karen Prince installed new officers for 2022-24: Ann Peay, president; Linda Morrison, first vice president; Nancy Babos, second vice president; Julie Gettings, recording secretary; Carol McKnight, corresponding secretary; and Virginia Brooks, treasurer. Each was presented with a red rose, which is the symbol of the society.
Babos thanked Kosior for her leadership as chapter president for the past four years. She presented her with a gift certificate to an area restaurant.
Scholarship chairwoman Yvonne Chichin presented the annual $1,000 Caroline Daverio Grant-In-Aid Scholarship to Thiel College junior Emily Main. Emily, from Meadville, is an early education and special education major. After Chichin read Emily’s winning essay and her many accomplishments, the awardee was presented with a check and scholarship certificate.
A slide show, narrated and prepared by Kosior and Peay, celebrated the chapter’s 65th birthday. Pictures depicted past officers, members honored by the state organization, and members participating in community projects, such as the Mercer County Children’s Aid Society, Arise (formerly the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County) and the New Castle School District’s STEM program. Lunch was served and dessert was a slice of the “Happy 65th Birthday” cake.
The executive board will meet July 20 at Morrison’s home. The annual chapter picnic will be held following the meeting.
Once again members will bring needed bookbags and school supplies for the Mercer County Children’s Aid Society. They will also collect personal and household items for Arise.
Members of the chapter are active and retired women educators from Mercer and Lawrence counties. The Delta Kappa Gamma organization provides fellowship, encourages professional and personal growth, endows scholarships towards graduate studies and enrichment activities, and supports legislation in the interest of education and women educators.
