•THE EAGLES LADIES AUXILIARY 455 is sponsoring a program for the public featuring famous personality performances.
The event, planned for Sept. 25, includes impersonators of Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison and Patsy Cline.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. For more information, cost and time of program, call the Eagles Club.
At the recent meeting, minutes were read, bills paid and a discussion of fundraisers took place. A luncheon was served and bingo was played.
Bingo winners were Rose Schlemmer, Kathy Cialella, Fran Nelson, Janet Wallace, Carol Murphy, Judy Parra, Bernie Lohry and Mary Hogue. Jeannie Kerr was the coverall winner. Hostesses were Karen Bush, Maxine Bright and Christine Conley.
The Retired Eagles Activity Club picnic took place Sept. 14 at Scotland Meadows.
The auxiliary’s next meeting will be Sept. 21.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION will feature a presentation by World War II veteran Guy Prestia at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. Prestia will share what is rarely included in history books about the war.
A short business meeting will precede the program. Abbreviated committee reports will be given. More information concerning the fund-raiser will be related and a report on the Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce membership and recent activities will be given.
The meeting will close with refreshments.
•THE MUSIC CLUB will resume its meetings and performances at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. The meeting and program are free and open to the public.
The evening’s program includes:
Larry Baumgartner, piano: “Amazing Grace,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “How Great Thou Art.”
Edward X. Petrus, baritone on piano: “My Cup Runneth Over,” “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again” and “Yesterday, When I Was Young.”
Jean Biehls, soprano, accompanied by Kathy Mansell on piano: “Over The Rainbow,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone”and “One World.”
Betty Stephenson, violin, and Jessica Wood, piano and violin: “Hungarian Dance No. 6.” “Romance” and “Allegro from Concerto Grosso in D Minor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.