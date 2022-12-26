•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will resume dancing Jan. 4, starting at a new time, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Howard Williamson will call the squares and continue to instruct new dancers. Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds.
Refreshments will be served midway through the dances, which take place at the Grace United Methodist Ministries church, 135 Decker Drive in Neshannock Township.
For more information and schedule updates, see the Paws and Taws on Facebook or check out the website at castlepawsandtaws.org. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.