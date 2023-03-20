•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 3 in the Laurel High School cafeteria.
The group has a trip on June 6 to Sugarcreek, Ohio, to see “Dear Soldier Boy” at the Ohio Star Theatre, also stopping at Miller’s Bakery and Heini’s Bunker Hill Cheese with dinner at Amish Family. All reservations are due by May 20.
On Aug. 15, a trip is planned to Seneca Niagara Casino to see the comedian Yakov Smirnoff. All reservations due by June 1.
On Dec. 1 and 2, a trip will be made to Lancaster to see “Miracle of Christmas” and “Noel.” Reservations due by Oct. 27.
For more information call Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876, Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001 or Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S March 13 meeting was called to order by Bob Morabito, president, who reminded those present of the mission of the society. World War II veteran Guy Prestia led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance.{/div}Minutes of the Feb. 13 meeting were read. Treasurer Dana Baker advised the group of the ledger balance.
Andy Kindle, head of the ways and means committee, said the group was working on the histories of area churches and thanked Dylan Baney for the large binder containing historical information of the Wiley Hill Baptist Church that he donated. Kindle said he is in need of volunteers to help with clerical work for the church histories he is compiling as well as other projects. Anyone who can help is asked to contact him or call the office at (724) 752-2021.
Additionally, if anyone feels there is an individual within the society who has donated their time and energy for the betterment of the society and should be recommended to receive the Historian Award, contact Kindle. Helen Powell is the sole person to receive this recognition at this time.
The April 10 guest speaker will be Mark Freed from the Civic Chorale. May will be the presentation of two scholarships for $1,500 and one for $10,000.
The roof of the building will be repaired by Umbrella Roofing Systems and two commercial-sized dehumidifiers will be installed in the basement.
A dedication ceremony for the Hack Wilson historical marker will take place at 11 a.m. Aug. 25 near the baseball outfield in Ewing Park.
Prestia brought a picture of himself as a 17-year-old attending a Keystone Boys Camp. He will be 101 years old on April 26. Kay Houk brought a handkerchief from England during the WWII era, embroidered with “to my sweetheart,” a Mathews Conveyer Co. card and a wooden nickel from the Elks Lodge.
Everett Bleakney introduced the speaker for the evening, Vaughn Hudspath, who among many other accomplishments is a teacher in the Riverside School District. He told how he tried a few other occupations before realizing his true calling was teaching young people, which he has been doing for 30 years. He regaled the group with many stories of how he keeps his students engaged and involved. Hudspath is also involved in an environmental science program associated with National Geographic. He has traveled the world testing the water in numerous countries in association with this program.
Following his presentation, Morabito presented Hudspath with a membership to the society and an 1896 map of Ellwood City.
Door prizes were awarded to Baney and Hudspath. Refreshments were provided by Baker.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS: will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministries Church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct the new dancers. Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Dances take place every Wednesday evening and new dancers are welcome.
For more information about modern western square dancing as well as schedule updates, visit castlepawsandtaws.org or check out the Facebook page. Club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell can be reached at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or reach club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.