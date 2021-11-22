•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB has a trip to Pittsburgh planned for Dec. 18. Stops include the Strip District, Market Square, Phipps Conservatory for the “Light and Garden” winter display and Shadrack’s Christmas light display. All reservations and money are due by Nov. 26.
A trip to Lancaster is planned for June 16-17 to see “David” at the Sight And Sound Theatre. Other destinations are the Turkey Hill Experience, Hershey Chocolate World or the Dearsen House Hershey School and other stops. Final payment is due May 13.
For more information, call Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001.
•EAGLES 455 AUXILIARY president Karen Bush opened the Nov. 16 meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and a silent prayer for deceased members.
Minutes of the Nov. 3 meeting and bills were approved. JoAnn Mallot’s application was read. Bush welcomed Rose Hasulak and Janet Wallace back.
Donations were made to Aerie 455, the Christmas party for children and Holy Spirit Parish.
The raffle basket was won by Lois Popovitch. Half and half winner was Kathy Cialelo. Bingo winners were Fran Nelson, Hasulak, Judy Parra, Mary Houge, Cialelo and Bush.
The auxiliary Christmas party will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
Carol Murphy and Nelson hosted.
