•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministries Church, 135 Decker Drive.
Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers, and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
New dancers are always welcome. Find more information at castlepawsandtaws.org, visit the Facebook page or come visit on Wednesday evenings at our dances.
You can also contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com for further details.
