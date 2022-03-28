•THE LAUREL ADULT TRAVEL CLUB will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 4 in the Laurel High School cafeteria. Everyone is welcome.
The group will be going to Hartville Kitchen Aug. 11 to see the Red Skelton Show. The Lancaster-Hershey trip is June 16-17. All reservations and deposits should be made at the meeting.
For more information, call Donna Nagel at (724) 758-3001, Shirley Collins at (724) 924-2876 or Norma Henry at (724) 924-2628.
