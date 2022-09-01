•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance weekly beginning Wednesday as they welcome new dancers to learn more about modern western square dance. Dances will incorporate teaching for the new dancers, tips for experienced dancers and round dances. The group will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. each Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall.
The caller will be Howard Williamson who has more than 30 years experience calling and teaching and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be provided by club members and served midway through the dance.
For more information and any questions, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or email thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or email ronald@websterr.com.
•ROTARY CLUB 89 members met Aug. 29 for a special picnic.
Andrew Henley, administrator of the New Castle Public Library, spoke about the history of Cascade Park. The park, originally opened as Brenton Park in the 1890s, is about to celebrate its 125th birthday.
