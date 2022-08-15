•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Club members will provide refreshments to be served midway through the dance.
The next dance will be Aug. 31 with weekly dances beginning in September to celebrate National Square Dance month. All new dancers who want to learn about modern western square dance, as well as previous dancers who might want to “refresh” their steps, are welcome. New dancers will have free admission for the month of September, too.
For questions and more information, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or email thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or contact club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or email Ronald@websterr.com. Check the website, too, for updates and information at castlepawsandtaws.org.
