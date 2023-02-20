•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are not dancing this week because of Ash Wednesday. The regular dance schedule will resume on March 1 with Howard Williamson calling the squares and instructing new dancers, and Nathan Parrott cuing the rounds.
Check the website castlepawsandtaws.org or find the Paws and Taws on Facebook for square dance information and schedule updates.
