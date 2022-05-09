•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 met May 3 with president Karen Bush opening the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and silent prayer for deceased members. The president also honored auxiliary mother Carol Murphy.
Minutes from the last meeting were read and bills paid. The bylaws will have some changes. All dues must be paid by May 31.
The district meeting will be May 15 in Ambridge.
Bush will install new officers for 2022-2023 at the May 18 meeting. Officers will be Bush, junior past president; Kathy Cialella, president; Christine Conley, vice president; Jeanne Mellott, chaplain; Rose Marie Schlemmer, conductor; and Barbara Thomas, inside guard. Trustees are Maxine Bright, three years; Fran Nelson, two years; and Murphy, one year.
A luncheon was served and bingo played. Bingo winners were Cialella, Thomas, Schlemmer and Judy Parra.
Parra was the half and half winner.
