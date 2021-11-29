•THE ELLWOOD CITY ITALIAN AMERICAN HERITAGE FOUNDATION met Nov. 19 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. President Barbara Mastropietro called the meeting to order. Delores Maietta offered the prayer and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Founder and advisor Eugene Morabito was recognized.
Results from the president’s advisory group were read with the pending fundraiser as the main topic. Advisor Guy Prestia recommended that the group proceed slowly with the fundraiser. The date, place, chairpersons, and workers for the fundraiser were established with more information to follow. Secretary Virginia Ottaviani made available current information concerning the fundraiser. Elaina Lindner, ways and means chairperson, reminded the group that every member is critical to having a successful fundraiser.
Treasurer Kathy Gorzkowski read the money report noting petty cash. Historian Delores Maietta invited the membership to view the family submissions and the history notebooks for 2019 and 2020 shelved in the meeting room at the History Center. Correspondence secretary Robin Fischer requested names of those members that would welcome a special greeting card from ECIAHF.
President Mastropietro reminded the group to tell a friend, neighbor, and a relative about the organization. Plus, she is asking for a list of suggestions to strengthen ECIAHF. Gorzkowski and Mastropietro were thanked for the refreshments.
Due to the holidays, the December meeting was cancelled. Meetings will resume at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Ellwood City Area Historical Society. New members are welcome.
•WIMODAUSIS will meet Dec. 8 in the west dining room at the Scottish Rite Cathedral. Beef brisket is on the menu with cheese and crackers before the noon meal.
A Christmas Carol sing-a-long and Christmas ornament exchange is the program.
Make reservations before Dec. 4 by calling and leaving a message at (724) 652-0623. Members on permanent list need only call to cancel.
