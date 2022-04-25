•NEW CASTLE’S FIRST TOASTMASTERS’ CLUB will be meeting at Ryder’s Restaurant in New Wilmington starting Thursday.
The meeting will begin at 5:45 p.m. and end at approximately 6:45 or 7 p.m. Those interested in dinner at Ryder’s should plan to arrive before 5:15 p.m., if possible, so that the meal can be completed before the meeting.
Meetings will take place the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. They will be hybrid, meaning that they are in person and as well as on Zoom. Anyone interested in developing their speaking skills or joining a group of friendly conversationalists is welcome. For more information, text or call Shirley List, vice president of publicity, at (724) 714-1440.
•THE LADIES OF THE DUKES met April 12 for a brief business meeting.
The New Castle Honor Guard gave a presentation on military rites performed for all deceased veterans. They stated that every veteran is entitled to a military funeral.
The Ladies of the Dukes will be sponsoring a paint and sip fundraiser at 6 p.m. May 3 at the restaurant, 1114 N Croton Ave. Cost is $35 and includes all supplies. Light refreshments will be offered. BYOB. Painting session will be conducted by Casey K. Creations. Contact Sheryl at (724) 658-5004 for reservations. Only 40 spots open.
A breakfast will be held May 12 for members and will include the meeting for May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.