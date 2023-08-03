•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson is caller and instructor for new dancers, and Nathan Parrott is cuer for the round dances. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance. New dancers as well as visitors interested in finding out more about modern western square dance are welcome.
Members gave a square dancing demonstration recently at Shenango on the Green.
More information about the club and square dancing is available at castlepawsandtaws.org and on the Facebook page. Schedules and updates can also be found there. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com for any questions.
