•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Ministry’s Decker Drive church in Neshannock Township.
Howard Williamson will call the squares and be the instructor for new dancers, and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
The annual Thanksgiving dance on Nov. 16 will include gathering nonperishable food donations for ARISE (formerly the Crisis Shelter).
Schedule updates and modern western square dance information can be found at castlepawsandtaws.org or on the group’s Facebook page.
Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
