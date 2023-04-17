•THE ELLWOOD CITY AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S April 10 meeting was called to order by Bob Morabito, president, reminding those present of the mission of the group. He then asked World War II veteran Guy Prestia to lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. Morabito announced that Prestia will celebrate his 101st birthday on April 25. The group sang “Happy Birthday” to Prestia who was given an apple pie with a 101 candle.
Minutes of the March 13 meeting were given by secretary Lois Liebendorfer. Dana Baker, treasurer, gave the financial report.
Andy Kindle of the ways and means committee advised the group that this is the 35th year for the society, which was organized in 1988. In 1994, the current building was purchased and costly repairs are now needed. As of now, roof repairs have been completed and humidifiers will be installed soon. This year’s capital campaign, along with donations, dues and fundraisers will help offset these expenditures. The annual fundraising program will be June 15 to Aug. 15.
Volunteers are still needed to help with many of the clerical jobs for the church program. Anyone willing to work on this should contact Kindle.
The board voted to institute a Henry Waters Hartman Historian Award. This is a lifetime achievement award given to someone for outstanding vision, dedication and commitment. It would be given out every 20 to 30 years. The President’s Award will be given annually or when an individual has shown contributions to the advancement and awareness of local history. A Historian’s Award will be given to recognize someone for leadership, special projects, exhibits, publications and actions over and above the call of duty.
The evening’s speakers were from the Civic Chorale. In May, the group will honor Ellwood City area students who won this year’s scholarships. At 11 a.m. Aug. 25, the Hack Wilson Marker will be dedicated in Ewing Park. September will be our the baseball banquet and the Wolves Club will be here in October celebrating its 75th anniversary.
The group continues to receive and process items that are donated.
Volunteers are welcome and needed to help in various capacities including the museum, providing refreshments and more.
The board named the meeting room the Robert and Janice Barensfeld Meeting Room. An appropriate plaque will be placed in the room. David Barensfeld expressed his appreciation on behalf of his parents.
For show and tell, Kay Houk donated an Ellwood City Federal Savings & Loan key chain with a pen knife and also a barbed wire plaque.
Everett Bleakney then introduced the speakers for the evening, Mark Freed and Bruce Thalman from the Ellwood City Civic Chorale. Freed told the group that the Chorale began in 1954 with a group of Lincoln High School graduates. They were known as the Alumni Choir and were led by Paul Gehm. As others joined the group from the Ellwood area, the name changed to the Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale. They have continued performing spring and Christmas concerts at many venues. Their 50th anniversary performance was at Disney and their 60th anniversary was on the Gateway Clipper. Next year will be their 70th year. Their schedule can be found on Facebook and online.
Following their presentation, Morabito presented them with memberships to the Historical Society and also an 1896 map of Ellwood City.
Door prizes were then awarded to Freed, Charles Brown, Louise Carroll and Dylan Baney. Refreshments were provided by Cindy Morabito.
•THE MUSIC CLUB will have a meeting and performances at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 2434 Wilmington Road. The event is free and open to the public.
The program includes:
-Kevin Danielson, piano: Romance in F Op.118 #5 by Brahms and Grand Waltz Brilliant in E flat, Op. 18. by Chopin.
-Anastasia Brown, piano: Sonatina by G. F. Handel
-MaryGrace Grego, piano: Prelude in C Minor by J. S Bach and Prelude in G Minor, Op. 23, No. 5 by Sergei Rachmaninoff
-Kathy Mansell, piano and vocal: Sing-along to familiar tunes.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministry Church, 135 Decker Drive. Howard Williamson is caller and instructor for the new dancers, and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
To find out more about modern western square dance, come out and join the group any Wednesday evening. More information is available at castlepawsandtaws.org or on Facebook or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
