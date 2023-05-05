•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS are dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The group is dancing two more weeks at the Grace United Methodist Ministry Church, 135 Decker Drive, before going back to the Cascade Park Dance Hall on May 24.
Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Castle Paws and Taws is a modern western square dance club. Check the website at castlepawsandtaws.org and the Facebook page for information and schedule updates. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and Ronald@websterr.com for questions and information.
New dancers are always welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.