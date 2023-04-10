•NEW CASTLE ROTARY CLUB 89 met April 3 at The Confluence for the weekly meeting.
Coach Kim Niedbala introduced attending members of the Union Area High School state championship girls basketball team and the state runner-up football team.
•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministries Church, 135 Decker Drive.
Howard Williamson will instruct the new dancers and call the squares; Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
New dancers are always welcome at any dances to find out more about modern western square dance. Information about dances and schedule updates can be found at castlepawsandtaws.org, as well as on the group’s Facebook page.
For further information, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
