•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall.
Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers; Kathy Mansell will cue the round dances. Refreshments will be served.
Square dancing will also be demonstrated from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Canfield Fair in Ohio.
Come out to either location this week to see what square dancing is all about.
Check out the website castlepawsandtaws.org or look for the group on Facebook for information and schedule updates. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com for further information.
•THE EAGLES AUXILIARY 455 Aug. 15 meeting was opened by president Christine Conley. Minutes from the last meeting were read and bills paid. One new application was read.
Barbara Thomas was sworn in as chaplain.
Last year’s president Kathy Cialello listed donations to be given to Amvets, Humane Society, LCARF and New Castle Cancer.
Lunch was served and bingo was played. Winners were Conley, Mary Hogue, Fran Nelson, Cialello, Rose Schlemmer, Bernie Lohry and Dee Kugulis.
The 50/50 winner was Cialello.
The fall membership conference will be Sept. 15-17 in Clarton, Pennsylvania. The conference membership delegate is Hogue.
The next meeting will be in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.