•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS’ next dance will be from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and Kristy Lake will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
The group will dance again from 7:30 to 10 p.m. July 20 at Cascade Park, with Williamson and Lake on the squares and rounds. There will be three dances in August, on the 3rd, 17th and 31st.
New dancers are welcome at any dance.
The group is planning to start free weekly lessons in September for new dancers. Williamson will be the instructor. He is a modern western square dance caller with more than 30 years experience calling and teaching.
For more information, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 or email Ronald@websterr.com.
•THE NEW CASTLE CHRISTIAN WOMEN’S CONNECTION will have a luncheon from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Gallo’s Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road. Cost is $11.
Speaker Carol Yanico of Brooklyn, Ohio, will address “My Priceless Security Blanket.” Hope Valley Soap Works will be featured and music will be provided by Megan Zivic.
For reservations, call Marilyn at (724) 658-7626 by today. If unable to attend, cancel or payment will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.