•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and celebrate President’s Day. The dance will be at the Grace United Methodist Ministries church located at 135 Decker Drive in Neshannock Township.
Howard Williamson will call the squares and instruct new dancers. Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
There will be no dance on Feb. 22 as it is Ash Wednesday. The regular schedule will resume the following week on March 1.
For more information about modern western square dance and schedule updates, visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the Facebook page Square and Round Dance. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
