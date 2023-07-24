•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. July 26 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall.
Howard Williamson is caller for the squares and instructor for new dancers, and Kristy Lake is cuer of round dances for the evening. Refreshments will be provided.
Find out more about the club and modern western square dance at castlepawsandtaws.org, as well as schedule updates there and on the club Facebook page.
Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com for information and any questions.
