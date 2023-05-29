•THE CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS have returned to dancing at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. The group will dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday with Howard Williamson calling the squares and instructing new dancers, and Kathy Mansell cuing the rounds. Refreshments will be served.
Cascade Park Dance Hall is located at 1928 E. Washington St.
For more information, dance schedule and updates, check out the website at castlepawsandtaws.org and the group’s Facebook page. Or contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com, or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.